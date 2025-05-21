Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases 12,612 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,612 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EMN. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,537,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,848,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,416,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3,136.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 736,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,213,000 after acquiring an additional 713,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

Eastman Chemical stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $70.90 and a 12-month high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.62.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

