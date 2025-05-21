Janus Henderson Group PLC Purchases Shares of 18,086 Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 18,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astera Labs by 3,155.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALAB shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Astera Labs from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Astera Labs from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $5,328,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,853,750. This represents a 11.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Truett Tate sold 125,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total value of $10,382,274.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,157,292.26. This represents a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 774,390 shares of company stock valued at $62,721,629.

Astera Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $94.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.42. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $147.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.60, a PEG ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.55 million. Astera Labs had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Astera Labs Profile

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.