Janus Henderson Group PLC Raises Holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,310,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,362,000 after buying an additional 115,681 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,199,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,678,000 after acquiring an additional 29,898 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,774,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,614,000 after acquiring an additional 213,441 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Bankshares by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,710,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,233,000 after purchasing an additional 37,532 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,612,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 54,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $38.50 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on United Bankshares from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.63.

Insider Transactions at United Bankshares

In other news, Director Sara Dumond bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $91,026.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,940.54. The trade was a 105.95% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $37.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.25. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $30.51 and a one year high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.74.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $289.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.02%.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

See Also

