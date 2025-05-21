Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the stock’s current price.

Get Kayne Anderson BDC alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on KBDC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kayne Anderson BDC from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBDC

Kayne Anderson BDC Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of KBDC stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average of $16.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kayne Anderson BDC has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $17.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.06.

Kayne Anderson BDC (NYSE:KBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Kayne Anderson BDC had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 59.80%. The company had revenue of $55.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kayne Anderson BDC will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson BDC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson BDC by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 110,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Kayne Anderson BDC in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Kayne Anderson BDC by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson BDC

(Get Free Report)

Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien senior secured loans, with a secondary focus on unitranche and split-lien loans to middle market companies. Kayne Anderson BDC Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.