Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Increases W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $75.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.47 on Monday. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $76.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.42. The company has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 20.83%. Analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi boosted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,477,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,853,000 after buying an additional 444,986 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $982,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $560,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 119,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,766,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

