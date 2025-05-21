Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,282 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 39.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of GATX by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GATX in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of GATX during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of GATX by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th.

Shares of GATX stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.37 and its 200 day moving average is $155.49. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $127.00 and a 1-year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.18.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.06 million. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. GATX’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. GATX’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

