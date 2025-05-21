Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 28,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,813.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $3,055,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,550. This represents a 90.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James N. Topper acquired 1,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.49 per share, with a total value of $25,526.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,013,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,775,166.81. This trade represents a 0.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, NewAmsterdam Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NAMS stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.01. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $14.06 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 million. Sell-side analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Profile

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

