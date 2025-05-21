Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 75,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Viasat at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Viasat alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Viasat by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 850.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,473 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VSAT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viasat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Viasat from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $26.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viasat in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.57.

Viasat Stock Down 1.7%

VSAT stock opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.01. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $26.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.30.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 20th. The communications equipment provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($1.92). Viasat had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Viasat’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat Profile

(Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.