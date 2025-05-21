Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Energy were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CRGY. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Crescent Energy by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 263.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Crescent Energy in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crescent Energy by 619.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crescent Energy

In other news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 2,948,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total value of $29,221,844.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Duginski bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, for a total transaction of $211,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 259,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,045.99. This trade represents a 8.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,932 shares of company stock worth $263,219 over the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Crescent Energy to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Crescent Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRGY opened at $9.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.21 and a 200 day moving average of $12.56.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. Crescent Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $950.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.55 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Energy will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is presently -106.67%.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

