Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. Raymond James increased their price target on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.63.

Shares of NYSE STAG opened at $35.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.76. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $41.63.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

