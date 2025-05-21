Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,296 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ESRT. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 83,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Vert Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 55,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Empire State Realty Trust stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.56 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.08.

Empire State Realty Trust ( NYSE:ESRT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $154.54 million during the quarter. Empire State Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.84% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

In other Empire State Realty Trust news, EVP Thomas P. Durels sold 11,843 shares of Empire State Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $94,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,363.70. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 30,122 shares of company stock valued at $242,761 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ESRT. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Empire State Realty Trust from $11.00 to $8.30 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.43.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT) is a NYC-focused REIT that owns and operates a portfolio of modernized, amenitized, and well-located office, retail, and multifamily assets. The company is the recognized leader in energy efficiency and indoor environmental quality. ESRT’s flagship Empire State Building – the “World’s Most Famous Building” – includes its Observatory, Tripadvisor’s 2023 Travelers’ Choice Awards: Best of the Best the #1 attraction in the US for two consecutive years.

