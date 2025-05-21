Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in NiSource by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $585,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in NiSource by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at $34,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NI opened at $39.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.08. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.53.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 13.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 60.54%.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $152,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $944,760.18. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

