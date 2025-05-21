Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $639,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 122,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,838,755.86. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $101,242.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,715.36. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,490 shares of company stock valued at $777,363 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 0.2%

LSCC opened at $50.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.46, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $78.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $120.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LSCC

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.