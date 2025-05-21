Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 11,802 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,090,000 after purchasing an additional 119,350 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.33.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.54 per share, with a total value of $99,978.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,652.24. This trade represents a 8.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katrina S. Lindsey sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.01, for a total transaction of $109,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,615.43. The trade was a 9.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of CASY stock opened at $458.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $313.89 and a 12 month high of $474.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $439.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $420.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.57. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.