Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $654,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,309,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,051,000. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Securities USA Inc. now owns 1,500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,090,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,376,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,997,000 after buying an additional 73,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,615,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Trading Up 2.1%

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $81.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.28. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $66.66 and a 12 month high of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.