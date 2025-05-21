Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of FIGS worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,886,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,445,000 after buying an additional 3,352,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.
FIGS Trading Up 0.7%
NYSE FIGS opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $745.97 million, a PE ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.
About FIGS
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.
