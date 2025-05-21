Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $685,000 Stock Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,268 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of FIGS worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get FIGS alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FIGS by 159.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 264,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 162,561 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of FIGS by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,837,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,886,000 after buying an additional 807,681 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of FIGS during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FIGS by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,188,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,445,000 after buying an additional 3,352,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIGS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on FIGS from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.75 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “positive” rating on shares of FIGS in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

FIGS Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE FIGS opened at $4.59 on Wednesday. FIGS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $7.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $745.97 million, a PE ratio of 76.50, a PEG ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 1.20.

About FIGS

(Free Report)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.