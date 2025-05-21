Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $687,000 Stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $519,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,512,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 507,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after acquiring an additional 25,347 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ares Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $671,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $21.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its 200-day moving average is $21.91. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $23.84.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.66%.

ARCC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Ares Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

