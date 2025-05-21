Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $752,000 Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of HWM opened at $164.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $166.50. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average of $125.88.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total transaction of $4,755,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total value of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,575,737.48. The trade was a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock valued at $130,517,863. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

