Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $760,000 Position in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) by 77,314.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iris Energy were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 1,307.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,684,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,825,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280,999 shares during the period. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Iris Energy in the fourth quarter worth $11,544,000. Regal Partners Ltd grew its stake in Iris Energy by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,697,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,670,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $7,162,000. Finally, Two Seas Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Iris Energy by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,445,000 after purchasing an additional 585,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IREN stock opened at $8.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51. Iris Energy Limited has a 12 month low of $5.13 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Iris Energy ( NASDAQ:IREN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a report on Thursday, February 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Iris Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Iris Energy from $15.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.30.

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

