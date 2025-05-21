Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $871,000 Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,041,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,947,000 after purchasing an additional 218,671 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $810,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,885,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,743,000 after purchasing an additional 168,885 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,053,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,833,000 after purchasing an additional 893,258 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,033,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,457,000 after purchasing an additional 77,783 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.3%

NYSE FRT opened at $96.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $80.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.55 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 24.38%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 126.07%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

