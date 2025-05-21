Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $908,000 Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at $573,000. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB grew its position in Penumbra by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 21,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 299,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,831,000 after purchasing an additional 85,284 shares in the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PEN opened at $281.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 826.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.00 and a twelve month high of $310.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $264.41.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Penumbra had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.17%. The firm had revenue of $324.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arani Bose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.77, for a total transaction of $3,405,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 314,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,336,187.63. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.43, for a total value of $172,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,125,304.77. This trade represents a 0.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 176,696 shares of company stock worth $50,207,745. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up from $250.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price (up from $320.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.40.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

