Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $969,000 Stock Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 41.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 20,455 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GNK. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 42,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GNK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Dnb Nor Markets raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Genco Shipping & Trading to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

In related news, CAO Joseph Adamo sold 6,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $86,914.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,532.84. This represents a 18.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter George Allen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $125,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,703.96. This represents a 16.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,812 shares of company stock worth $402,216 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

GNK stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 12-month low of $11.20 and a 12-month high of $23.11.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.49 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was down 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 57.69%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, bauxite, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the Major Bulk and Minor Bulk segments. The Major Bulk segment focuses on Capesize vessels. The Minor Bulk segment consists of Ultramax and Supramax vessels.

