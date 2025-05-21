Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $671,000 Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 67,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 2,483.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 297,124 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 267,044 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 202.8% in the 4th quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 270,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 180,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMCX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AMC Networks from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total value of $1,072,697.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks stock opened at $6.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.43.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.21). AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $555.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

