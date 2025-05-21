Lazard Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,767 Shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of OneSpan worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSPN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneSpan by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,390,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in OneSpan during the fourth quarter worth about $44,699,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,706,000 after purchasing an additional 16,901 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,764,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,710,000 after acquiring an additional 395,222 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of OneSpan by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 917,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 70,525 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of OSPN opened at $16.11 on Wednesday. OneSpan Inc. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $20.37. The company has a market cap of $615.89 million, a PE ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. OneSpan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

