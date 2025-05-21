Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 175,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,228 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TELUS Digital were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIXT. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS Digital by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,606,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,979,000 after buying an additional 1,198,312 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in TELUS Digital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,189,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,522,000 after acquiring an additional 38,587 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in TELUS Digital by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,095,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,119 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in TELUS Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,211,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TELUS Digital by 365.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 739,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 580,726 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TIXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities upped their target price on TELUS Digital from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on TELUS Digital from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS Digital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of TELUS Digital from $4.25 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TELUS Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

Shares of TELUS Digital stock opened at $2.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200 day moving average of $3.27. TELUS Digital has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $6.86.

TELUS Digital (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $647.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.18 million. TELUS Digital had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TELUS Digital will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Digital Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

