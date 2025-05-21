Lazard Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,797 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,680,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,487,000 after purchasing an additional 870,622 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Permian Resources by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,674,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,856,000 after buying an additional 12,306,854 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $431,676,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Permian Resources by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,442,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,209,000 after acquiring an additional 291,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,631,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,025,000 after buying an additional 909,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PR opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $16.95.

Permian Resources ( NYSE:PR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup cut Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Permian Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

In other news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,535,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,618,447.03. This trade represents a 160.04% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 4,150 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total value of $58,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,233.33. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,685 shares of company stock worth $135,687 over the last 90 days. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

