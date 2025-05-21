Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 157,523 Shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Free Report) by 47.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157,523 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Nevro worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nevro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,803,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,709,000 after purchasing an additional 306,943 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $1,976,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nevro by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,181 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NVRO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nevro from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $5.85 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nevro in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Nevro from $4.00 to $5.85 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.36.

NVRO opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $224.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Nevro Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $105.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.61 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

