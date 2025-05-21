Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 2,181 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Black Hills by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,697 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1,579.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,953,000 after acquiring an additional 79,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $59.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $65.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.05). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.676 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.88%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

