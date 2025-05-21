Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,121 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,071 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 241.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in OSI Systems by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on OSIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on OSI Systems from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on OSI Systems from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target (up from $221.00) on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.33.

In related news, Director William Francis Ballhaus, Jr. sold 933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.77, for a total value of $205,045.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,451,394.85. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.79, for a total transaction of $4,435,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 339,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,292,825.62. This represents a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,621 shares of company stock valued at $9,375,570 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems stock opened at $230.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.11. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.18 and a 12 month high of $233.80. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $444.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

