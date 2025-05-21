LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned 0.17% of LendingClub worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of LendingClub by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,902 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 152,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 699.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 318,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 278,879 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of LendingClub in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at LendingClub

In other news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $54,285.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,065.88. This represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $187,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,190.30. This represents a 12.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $215,198. Insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Trading Down 1.9%

LC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33. LendingClub Co. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $18.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 2.35.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.71 million. LendingClub had a return on equity of 4.16% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21670.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingClub Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LendingClub

LendingClub Profile

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.