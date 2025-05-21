Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Stake Decreased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,073.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $318.39 on Wednesday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.04 and a fifty-two week high of $405.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.48.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.77 by ($0.11). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 6.93%.

Insider Activity at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Congdon Stacy Loretz sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.80, for a total transaction of $80,676.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,444.40. This trade represents a 18.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855 shares of company stock valued at $252,536. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LAD. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $397.00 to $308.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $385.00 to $328.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LAD

About Lithia Motors

(Free Report)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.