Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stake Boosted by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,717 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Lumen Technologies worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUMN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 3,825.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Seeds Investor LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. 66.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LUMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Lumen Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.78 and a beta of 1.34. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.