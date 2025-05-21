MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in MasterBrand by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in MasterBrand during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MBC opened at $10.90 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.74. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on MBC shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at $935,404.80. This represents a 43.07% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MasterBrand Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

