Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,255 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Maximus alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Maximus by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 356 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Maximus by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Maximus by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 28,503 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Maximus news, Director Jan Madsen sold 2,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $165,144.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,347.87. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Performance

Shares of MMS opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $72.49. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $93.97.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.64. Maximus had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Maximus’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Maximus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Maximus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MMS

About Maximus

(Free Report)

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.