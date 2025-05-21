Meketa Capital LLC Takes $3.09 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Meketa Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000. Apollo Global Management makes up 6.9% of Meketa Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 447.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.89.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 2.4%

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $139.19 on Wednesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.11 and a 52-week high of $189.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

