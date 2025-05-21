Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells $1,724,226.40 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.36, for a total transaction of $1,724,226.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,584,940.32. This trade represents a 32.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 12th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.25, for a total transaction of $383,800.00.

On Monday, May 5th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $359,936.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.54, for a total transaction of $337,768.32.

On Monday, April 21st, Javier Olivan sold 406 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.69, for a total transaction of $199,626.14.

On Monday, April 14th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.45, for a total transaction of $338,321.60.

On Monday, April 7th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.18, for a total transaction of $296,813.44.

On Monday, March 31st, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.03, for a total transaction of $342,322.24.

On Monday, March 24th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.97, for a total transaction of $373,901.76.

On Monday, March 17th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.50, for a total transaction of $369,360.00.

On Monday, March 10th, Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.00, for a total transaction of $370,272.00.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.5%

META stock opened at $637.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $572.72 and its 200 day moving average is $607.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $442.65 and a 1-year high of $740.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $875.00 to $830.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Arete Research raised shares of Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $775.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $701.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of META. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,949,512,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 67,172.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,452,665 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,517,178,000 after buying an additional 23,417,803 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 78,471.1% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,248,763 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,658,713,000 after buying an additional 6,240,810 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $2,990,544,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,243,603,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

