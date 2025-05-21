Millennium Management LLC Acquires 200,036 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 165.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,036 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.11% of CMS Energy worth $21,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in CMS Energy by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $161,794.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,121,121.31. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS opened at $71.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.86. The company has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $76.45.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 price target on CMS Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.