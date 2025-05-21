Millennium Management LLC Acquires 68,238 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 103.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,517 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,238 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.31% of Commvault Systems worth $20,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,660,108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,527,000 after buying an additional 607,643 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 604.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 647,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,479,000 after buying an additional 555,656 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,619,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 203,704 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after buying an additional 104,489 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after buying an additional 88,232 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $179.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.61. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $105.76 and a one year high of $190.11. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 0.71.

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The business had revenue of $275.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total transaction of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVLT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.25.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

