Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 148.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,574 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $20,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,153.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 1,415.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Monday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.00.

Axcelis Technologies Price Performance

ACLS stock opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.80.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.65. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $192.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.