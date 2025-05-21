Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 877,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,097 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.29% of MillerKnoll worth $19,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLKN. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 32,686 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of MillerKnoll by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 377,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $17.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.60. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $876.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 178.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MLKN. Sidoti raised shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

