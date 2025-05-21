Millennium Management LLC Grows Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 332.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $20,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in FirstCash by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in FirstCash by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in FirstCash by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FCFS. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of FirstCash in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of FCFS opened at $127.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.63. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.24 and a 52-week high of $135.57.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $836.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.11 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 24.32%.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

