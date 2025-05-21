Millennium Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 129,463 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $22,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 10,441,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 104,420 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 104,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $3,543,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.35 and a fifty-two week high of $89.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 0.95.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $369.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.81%.

Insider Activity

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,091,171.04. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.