Millennium Management LLC Has $19.81 Million Holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,162,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 72,884 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of AngioDynamics worth $19,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 1,938.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Monday, April 7th.

ANGO opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $386.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.58. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $13.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.44.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.16. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 79.38%. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.30 million. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

