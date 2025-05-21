Millennium Management LLC Has $21.60 Million Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,900 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.33.

Federated Hermes Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:FHI opened at $42.87 on Wednesday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.24 and a twelve month high of $43.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.06. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $423.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Federated Hermes

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.