Millennium Management LLC Has $21.86 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $21,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FMX. StockNews.com cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $109.00 to $97.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.70.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.8%

FMX stock opened at $107.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.10. The company has a market cap of $38.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.62. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $81.08 and a fifty-two week high of $119.18.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a $1.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous dividend of $0.92. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.41%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

