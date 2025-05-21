Millennium Management LLC Has $22.45 Million Holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 89.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 640,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610,207 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of HF Sinclair worth $22,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,848,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,026,000 after acquiring an additional 737,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,512,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,197,000 after purchasing an additional 617,218 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,139,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,485 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in HF Sinclair by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,536,000 after purchasing an additional 906,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in HF Sinclair by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,114,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,116,000 after buying an additional 1,126,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 0.6%

HF Sinclair stock opened at $36.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. HF Sinclair Co. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.81.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently -259.74%.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.66 per share, for a total transaction of $178,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 154,065 shares in the company, valued at $5,493,957.90. The trade was a 3.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DINO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on HF Sinclair from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HF Sinclair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.30.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

