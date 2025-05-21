Millennium Management LLC Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,563 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $22,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,681,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,811,738,000 after purchasing an additional 33,149 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,225,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,683,000 after acquiring an additional 150,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,185,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,014,000 after acquiring an additional 250,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,445,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,841,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,603,000 after acquiring an additional 71,435 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVY. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $226.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avery Dennison from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.60.

AVY stock opened at $183.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.35.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 33.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This is an increase from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.32%.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 12,969 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.85, for a total transaction of $2,358,412.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 303,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,160,742.35. This trade represents a 4.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

