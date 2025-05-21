Millennium Management LLC Purchases 71,410 Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 526,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,410 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 969.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 260.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Mirum Pharmaceuticals

In related news, Director Patrick J. Heron bought 1,335 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $60,835.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 163,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,211.51. The trade was a 0.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Peter Radovich sold 7,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $348,330.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,672 shares in the company, valued at $825,489.12. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,764 shares of company stock worth $4,109,161 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MIRM. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.73.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.83 and a 1 year high of $54.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

