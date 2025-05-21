Millennium Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 59.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,635,182 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982,740 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Harmony Gold Mining worth $21,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,085,181 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after purchasing an additional 81,642 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,459 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,249,000 after acquiring an additional 303,723 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $451,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 312.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,749 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 87,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HMY. Hsbc Global Res raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

