Millennium Management LLC Sells 122,150 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 122,150 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.84% of McGrath RentCorp worth $23,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MGRC. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $116.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.40. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $95.50 and a 1 year high of $129.93.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

In other news, CEO Joseph F. Hanna sold 5,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $606,190.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,262,314.33. This represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total transaction of $278,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,593.44. The trade was a 22.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,871 shares of company stock worth $1,506,731 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

